MPPEB Jail Prahari Answer Key 2020 Released; Here’s Direct Link

The Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) or Jail Warden examination answer key 2020 are out. The answer keys were released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). All candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment examination 2020 can download the answer key from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Here's the direct link.

Candidates have been given an option to raise objections to the tentative answer key. In order to make an appeal for corrections, candidates must follow the detailed instructions provided in the answer keys on ‘how one can raise objections in case of discrepancies’.

MPPEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam answer key: How to download

Below are the steps provided for candidates to check and download the MPPEB Jail Prahari 2020 Answer Keys:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the MPPEB, peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online Question Objection - Jail Department - Prahari Recruitment’ link

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear on the screen. Enter roll number, date of birth, exam date and shift and the security pin

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: The MPPEB answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the answer key of MPPEB

The MPPEB is organising the recruitment written exam for 282 vacancies of Jail Prahari, also known as warden. The notification regarding the conduct of written examination for this recruitment was released on July 27, 2020, and the application process continued until August 10, 2020. The exam was due in the month of November, however, due to the increasing COVID-19 cases, authorities decided to defer the examination.

The MPPEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam was held from December 11 to 24, 2020, amid strict COVID-19 regulations. The authorities have not announced the MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam result date yet, however, the candidates must keep checking the official website for latest updates.