MPPEB PAT 2022 Registrations at peb.mp.gov.in, How to Apply for Agriculture Courses

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started the registration process for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022, also called MP Vyapam PAT application. Those interested and are eligible can apply for the examination at the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The deadline for exam applications is September 14.

The application forms can no longer be modified after September 19. MPPEB will administer the PAT exam in two shifts on October 15 and 16. The examination will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Madhya Pradesh PEB is conducting the PAT examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (honours) agriculture, BSc (honours) horticulture, BSc (honours) forestry and BTech agriculture engineering courses. The exam will be held in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Gwalior, Satna, Ratnam, and Mangalore.

MPPEB PAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent examination are eligible to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.

MPPEB PAT 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. Click on link for Online form- PAT 2022

Step 3. Register and login

Step 4. Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Step 5. Submit and save for future purposes

MPPEB PAT 2022: Application fees

Those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Person with Benchmark Disability (PwD) categories have to pay an application cost of Rs 250, while the Unreserved (UR) category have to pay a Rs 500 application fee.

MPPEB PAT 2022: Exam pattern

The MP PAT 2022 will be held in the online mode in two sessions. It will be conducted in Hindi and English medium only. The question paper will feature a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for a duration of three hours. For BTech (agriculture engineering) programme, the questions will be asked from physics, mathematics and chemistry. For BSc agriculture, horticulture and forestry programmes, questions will be asked from physics, biology and chemistry.

