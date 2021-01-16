MPPEB Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 Vacancies from Today

TheMadhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited applications for the posts of Constable (Radio) and Constable (GD). All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for these posts (MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2021) can register online by visiting the official website of MPPEB atpeb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB has informed that the examination for the selection of police constables will be held from March 6, 2021. Registration forms for MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2021are available online on the board's website. Candidates can submit the recruitment form by filling the form available on the official website of the board till January 30, 2021.

According to the notice of MPPEB, candidates will be recruited for a total of 4000 vacancies, out of which 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable.

The age of unreserved category male candidates should be between 18 and 33 years from January 1, 2020. The upper age limit for other candidates is 38 years. Meanwhile, the board will conduct examinations for the posts of Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) from February 10, 2021, to February 13, 2021.

The board has recently finished the application process for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Assistant Auditor, and Junior Assistant. The option to edit the application form will be closed today. Therecruitment examination 2021 for the same will be held from January 29 to February 4 for selection on these posts.

MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2021: Important dates

MPPEB Constable Online Application Start Date - January 16, 2021MPPEB ConstableLast date for online application- January 30, 2021MPPEB Constable Exam Date - March 6, 2021MPPEB Constable Admit Card Date -February 2021

MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Candidates will be given Rs 5200 - 20200 + grade pay Rs1900 (required) as salary.

MPPEB Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed Class 10/12.