MPPEB Police Recruitment 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till Feb 6, Apply at mponline.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the recruitment of 4,000 MP Police Constable posts. MPPEB has issued a notification in this regard and said that the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021 candidates can now apply online till February 6. Once the application is submitted with fee payment, candidates will also be able to amend the application form till February 9 in case there is any discrepancy. All the eligible and interested candidates will have to apply online by visiting the official website of MPPEB-mponline.gov.in.

According to the notification issued by the board, the MP Police Constable recruitment written examination will be held from March 6 onwards. The examination will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm for a total of 100 marks.

According to the official notice, a total of 3862 posts of GD Constables and 138 posts of Radio Constables are to be filled through this process.

MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2021: Educational Qualifications

Constable GD:

For General, SC, OBC: Candidates will be required to have a Class10 or its equivalent examination passing certificate. For ST category candidates in the state – Class 8 or equivalent examination passing certificate is required.

For Radio Constable:

For all categories of candidates, Class 12 passing certificate and ITI examination passing certificate in one of the following course is mandatory.

Electronic, Mechanic, Mechanic Radio, Instrument Mechanic, Information and Communication Technology, TV, Mechanic Computer Hardware, Information Technology and Technician Power Electronics trades

MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2021: Age Limit

As on August 1, 2020, for general category candidates, the lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 33 years. For reserved category women, OBC, SC, ST category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years.

MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2021: Pay Scale

Candidates recruited for this vacancy shall be eligible for the salary between Rs 5,200 - 20,200 + Grade Pay 1,900