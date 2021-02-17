MPPEB RAEO Answer Key Released at peb.mp.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Rural Agricultural Extension Officer and Senior Agricultural Development Officer answer key at peb.mp.gov.in. Those who have taken the MPPEB RAEO written exam can check the answer key by using their roll number, date of birth, date of exam and shift of exam. MPPEB RAEO written exam was conducted from February 10 to 13 in two shifts from 09:00 am to 12 pm and from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The board has also activated to objection window to challenge the answer key in case of any doubt. Know the steps to check MPPEB RAEO answer key 2020.

How to check MPPEB RAEO answer key 2020:

Step 1. MPPEB RAEO answer key is available on the official website peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. Go to the ‘Questions Objections/Response Sheet’ tab available on the homepage

Step 3. In the new window, click on the link for MPPEB RAEO and ADO answer key

Step 4. Enter the required details and submit

Step 5. Match your answers with the answer key and calculate your probable scores. One can raise the objection in any of the questions by going to the candidates’ dashboard in the same tab.

Step 6. Aspirants will also have to submit the valid explanation and a supporting document along with the objection

Direct link to check the MPPEB RAEO and ADO answer key - Login Page

The board will release the MPPEB RAEO result 2020 after considering all the objections and challenges. As per the official notification, a total of 863 vacancies has been announced for Agriculture Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) Posts. The application process for the same was started from November 10 to 24, 2020 and the admit card was released on February 3, 2021.

Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for MPPEB further updates.