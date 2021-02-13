MPPEB Sub Engineer Results 2020-21 Released at peb.mp.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the result of Sub Engineer (Group 3) Recruitment Exam 2020. Candidates who had appeared in the online examination can download the result from MPPEB official website at www.peb.mp.gov.in. The recruitment exam was conducted on December 9 and December 10, 2020 and was held at 17 examination centres. In an official notification, the examination board had announced 53 vacancies for the post to the post of Sub Engineer/Draftsman in Group 3 and the application window was open from September 28 to October 12, 2020.

MPPEB Sub Engineer Result 2020: Steps to download the result

Step 1: To download the result, candidates must first visit the official website of MPPEB at www.peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, click on the link that reads: ‘Result - Group-03 (Sub Engineer) Recruitment Test - 2020’, listed under the ‘Latest Update’ Section

Step 3: A new window will open on your computer screen. On the new page, in the space provided, you will be required to enter the application number and roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Candidates can now answer the question and click on the ‘Search’ button

Step 5: Upon successful login, candidates will be able to view the result on the computer screen

Step 6: Download MP Vyapam Sub Engineer Result 2020 and take its print out for future reference

Madhya Pradesh PEB Sub Engineer Result 2020 direct link below:MPPEB Sub Engineer Result Download Link

The authorities had conducted the MPPEB Sub Engineer (Grade 3) 2020 exam in two shifts— the morning shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The answer key was released on December 14, 2020, at the MPPEB official website.