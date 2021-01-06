MPPSC 2021 Forest Service Exam Calendar Released at mppsc.nic.in; Check Eligibility, Selection Process

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021 Time Table | The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification for the State Forest Service Examination 2021. Candidates who wish to appear in this recruitment examination should check the eligibility criteria released in the official notification and fill the application form by February 10. All the interested candidates can apply for the vacancy on the official websites- mppsc.nic.in, mppsc.com or mponline.gov.in.

A total of 111 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment examination. Of these, 105 posts are for Forest Ranger posts and the remaining 6 posts are for Assistant Forest Officer posts. The prelims examination for this recruitment will be held on April 11, 2021. Candidates will have to undergo a written examination, physical efficiency test and document verification round to be selected.

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021: Eligibility

The qualifications prescribed to fill the application forms are different for all the vacancies. In order to apply for Forest Ranger posts, a candidate should have at least a graduation degree in any of the subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Geology, Mathematics, Statistics, Agriculture, Forestry, Environmental Science, Veterinary Science from a recognized university.

Applicants are required to have a degree in Engineering or Science or related subjects for Assistant Forest Officer post. Along with this, a graduate must have studied one of these subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Geology, Mathematics, Statistics, Agriculture, Forestry, Environmental Science.

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021: Pay Scale

For Forest Ranger posts, the candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 36,200 to Rs 1,14,800, while the candidates selected for the posts of Assistant Forest Officer will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2021: Age limit

The minimum age of candidates for all posts is 21 years. At the same time, the maximum age at the post of Assistant Forest Officer is 40 years, while the maximum age at the post of Forest Ranger has been fixed at 33 years. Natives of the state will be given maximum age relaxation as per rules.