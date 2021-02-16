MPPSC 2021 Medical Officer Recruitment: Application Begins For 727 Vacancies At Mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC 2021 Medical Officer Recruitment: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the application process for the Medical Officer 2021 recruitment in online mode. To apply, candidates will be required to visit either of the official websites of MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in, mponline.gov.in or mppsc.com and submit the application form. The MPPSC issued an official notification for the recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer. The process of online application began on February 15. The last date to apply is March 14. A total of 727 vacancies of medical officers are to be filled under this recruitment.

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application: February 15, 2021

Last date for online application: March 14, 2021

Online correction in the application form: February 20 to March 16, 2021

Last date for submission of documents and application forms to the Commission Office: March 26, 2021

How to apply for MPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the MPPSC official website- mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Locate the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on the link that reads: ‘Online Application Form Link for Medical Officer Exam 2021 (Department of Public Health & Family Welfare.’

Step 3: Under the Medical Officer exam banner, click on the ‘Apply’ button. Read the instructions carefully before filling the application form.

Step 4: Select the post and upload the requisite documents and submit

Step 5: Pay the MPPSC Medical Officer recruitment application fee

Step 6: Download a copy of the application form and take a printout for future use.

Eligibility: Candidates applying for the post of Medical Officer should have MBBS degree or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Indian Medical Council. The age of the candidates should be 21 to 40 years as of on January 1, 2022. Provision for relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved category candidates will be given.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Candidates will be called for interview five times of the total vacancies on the basis of merit. At the same time, an online written examination can also be conducted if required.