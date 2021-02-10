MPPSC Announces Recruitment of Medical Officer at mppsc.nic.in, Application Process to Start from February 15

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)has announced the recruitment of Medical Officers in a notificationon its official website http://mppsc.nic.in/. The MPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 application process will start from February 15 onwards and will close at midnight onMarch 14, 2021. Those who have completed MBBS or equivalent from Indian Medical Council are eligible to apply for the MPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021. A total of 727 vacancies are announced for this recruitment drive out of which, 401 seats are reserved for OBC category, 253 for ST, and 73 for the EWS category. There are no seats secured for unreserved and SC category.

Candidates can read the MPPSC MO notification 2021 here.

How to apply for MPPSC MO recruitment 2021:

Step 1: MPPSC MO application form will be available online only at mppsc.nic.in

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the link for MPPSC MO application form 2021

Step 3: Fill in the required details carefullyStep 3: Upload the required documents in the specified format

Step 4: Make the payment of application fee and submit

Step 5: Download a copy of MPPSC MO application form 2021

Applicants will have to pay Rs 500 as MPPSC MO application fee. Those who already applied for MPPSC MO recruitment 2021 and willing to make any changes in it can do the same through the correction window. The MPPSC MO 2021application correction window will be made available from February 20 to March 16, 2021. Applicants will also have to pay an additional fee of Rs 50.

MPPSC MO 2021 selection process:

The selection of candidates for Medical Officer will be done on the basis of merit of the qualifying exam and personal interview. The eligible candidates will be called for an interview. The interview will be of 100 marks and the qualifying candidates will be appointed on a probation period of two years. As per the official notification, the commission might also conduct a written exam for which the applicants will be notified separately.

For more details, candidates can go through the official notification.