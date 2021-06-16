MPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment Notification Out for 576 Vacancies: From Eligibility to Application Form, Check Details

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced 576 vacancies for the post of Medical Officers. The candidates who are interested and eligible can submit their application form through the official website of MPPSC. The application process is scheduled to start from June 24. The last date for applying to this post is July 23. The last date for submitting the hardcopy of the online application form by post is August 5.

The distribution of posts is such that out of 576, as many as 144 vacancies are unreserved while 60 are reserved for Other Backward Classes, 58 are for Economically Weaker Section, 72 are for Scheduled Caste and 242 are for Scheduled Tribe.

MPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The aspirant must have a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from a recognised university.

MPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidate must make sure that they are between the age of 21 to 40 years. Age relaxation according to category is also available.

MPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Application fees

Those candidates who belong to the unreserved category or do not belong to Madhya Pradesh will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 while the aspirants belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will need to pay Rs 250.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, MPPSC has rescheduled the state service preliminary exam from June 20 to July 25. The MPPSC State Forest Services Prelims will also take place on July 25.

Apart from that the Commission has also rescheduled the dates of Engineering Service Exam and Dental Surgeon Exam. These exams were also scheduled for June, but will now be held at a later date. The exact details about the exam date and admit card will be made available on the official website.

