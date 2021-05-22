MPPSC Postpones State Engineering Service 2020 Exam, Dental Surgeon Exam 2019

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has decided to postpone the MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 examination. The decision comes as no surprise as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing everyday across India. The revised date of exam and other details will be declared on the official website. The new date will be announced soon. Those candidates who had applied for the MPPSC State Engineering Service 2020 must keep a regular tab on the site so that they don’t miss an update.

MPPSC had postponed the exam from May 30 to June 13 after the spurt in COVID-19 cases. The exam held for three hours was scheduled between 12 pm and 3 pm. The application process for the post began on January 15 and went on till February 24. This exam is going to be held for filling up 79 posts of engineers across different departments of the state. Whenever the exam is conducted it will be held in seven cities: Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Satna. The hall ticket of the exam will be released a few days before the exam.

All aspirants must note that no person will be allowed in the exam hall without the hall ticket. The admit card will be released a few days before the exam on the official website. For downloading this essential document ,the candidates will need their roll number and password.

Apart from the State Engineering Service 2020 exam, the Dental Surgeon Exam 2019 has also been postponed. The commission has already postponed quite a few exams that were to be held in April and May.

Many states are resorting to postponing exams in order to reduce the risk of people getting infected by coronavirus. This move comes at a time when the states have imposed different lockdowns and curfews so that the cases number down.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here