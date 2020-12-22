MPPSC SSE Prelim Exam Result Declared, Check More Details at mppsc.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday, December 21, declared the result of the State Service preliminary examination. The candidates who appeared for the MPPSC 2019 State Service preliminary exam can visit the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission official website, mppsc.nic.in. The State Service preliminary examination was conducted for filling up to 330 vacancies. The board officials conducted the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s State Service preliminary examination conducted on January 12. The examination was organised in two shifts. The morning shift was from 10 am to 12 pm while the evening shift was from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

MPPSC State Services preliminary result: Follow these steps

Step 1: Log on to Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission website mppsc.nic.in through any browser of your choice

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "Result - State Service Preliminary Examination 2019" on the homepage

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page

Step 4: The roll numbers have been listed in chronological order. Do a Control + F or Command + F to get a search box on the screen. In that box, type your roll number.

Step 5: if you have qualified the MPPSC 2019 State Service preliminary exam, your roll number will be highlighted on the screen. If it is not highlighted it implies that you have not made the cut.

Those who have qualified the exam you will now be eligible to appear for the main examination. As many as 10,767 candidates have been shortlisted for the SSE Main examinations. The criteria for passing the exam was kept at 40 per cent.

The preliminary exam was carried out in two shifts. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission had released the scorecard and the OMR sheet for the preliminary examination in June. The final answer key of the exam came out on February 6.