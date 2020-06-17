Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

MPSC 2020 Revised Schedule: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Releases New Timetable at mpsc.gov.in

Meanwhile, the examination for Duyyam Seva Arajpatrit Group-B Sanyukt Purva Pariksha 2020 is now scheduled for October 11. It is also known as MPSC Subordinate Services Group B Examination 2020. This includes the recruitments to the post of ASI, STI and ASO.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MPSC 2020 Revised Schedule: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Releases New Timetable at mpsc.gov.in
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the latest notification regarding the announcement of the new dates for various MPSC examinations 2020. The commission announced the revised schedule on June 17. Candidates, who are either interested or have applied for any of the examinations, can check the details and the new schedule on the MPSC official website at mpsc.gov.in.

According to the notification issued by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the examination for the Rajya Seva Purva Pariksha 2020, also known as State Services Prelims Examination, will take place on September 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, the examination for Duyyam Seva Arajpatrit Group-B Sanyukt Purva Pariksha 2020 is now scheduled for October 11. It is also known as MPSC Subordinate Services Group B Examination 2020. This includes the recruitments to the post of ASI, STI and ASO.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Abhiyantriki Seva Purv Pariksha 2020, or the Civil & Electrical Maharashtra Public Service Commission Recruitment Examination for this year will be conducted on November 1.

To read the detailed notification, candidates need to visit the official website of the MPSC. On the homepage of the MPSC official website, click on the tab ‘announcements.’ Open the PDF slated against MPSC Recruitment Revised date for examination 2020.

Initially, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary and Subordinate exams were scheduled for April 26 and May 10, respectively. However, due to the announcement of countrywide lockdown due to the spread of novel coronavirus, the dates of examinations were postponed.

The MPSC State Services Prelims Examination was earlier scheduled to take place on April 5. The application for the recruitment process was invited from February 28 to March 19 this year.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading