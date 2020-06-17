MPSC 2020 Revised Schedule: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Releases New Timetable at mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the latest notification regarding the announcement of the new dates for various MPSC examinations 2020. The commission announced the revised schedule on June 17. Candidates, who are either interested or have applied for any of the examinations, can check the details and the new schedule on the MPSC official website at mpsc.gov.in.

According to the notification issued by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the examination for the Rajya Seva Purva Pariksha 2020, also known as State Services Prelims Examination, will take place on September 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, the examination for Duyyam Seva Arajpatrit Group-B Sanyukt Purva Pariksha 2020 is now scheduled for October 11. It is also known as MPSC Subordinate Services Group B Examination 2020. This includes the recruitments to the post of ASI, STI and ASO.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Abhiyantriki Seva Purv Pariksha 2020, or the Civil & Electrical Maharashtra Public Service Commission Recruitment Examination for this year will be conducted on November 1.

To read the detailed notification, candidates need to visit the official website of the MPSC. On the homepage of the MPSC official website, click on the tab ‘announcements.’ Open the PDF slated against MPSC Recruitment Revised date for examination 2020.

Initially, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary and Subordinate exams were scheduled for April 26 and May 10, respectively. However, due to the announcement of countrywide lockdown due to the spread of novel coronavirus, the dates of examinations were postponed.

The MPSC State Services Prelims Examination was earlier scheduled to take place on April 5. The application for the recruitment process was invited from February 28 to March 19 this year.