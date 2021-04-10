MPSC Exam Postponed Again Due to COVID-19

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the preliminary exam for Maharashtra Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group B posts, yet again. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 11. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 14 and has been postponed since then. Multiple dates have been announced and it has been deferred again and again. The decision to postpone the exams has been taken due to the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dates of these exams will be announced anew through MPSC after considering the coronavirus status in the state. “This decision has been taken unanimously considering the safety of the students as the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly in the state," chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a tweet.

The decision of postponing MPSC was taken in a high-level meeting. “It was clarified in the meeting that the postponement of the examination will not be to the detriment of the students and also the age will not be a problem as the age of the students will be taken into consideration while filling up the examination forms", Thackeray informed.

महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाची येत्या रविवारी म्हणजे ११ एप्रिल २०२१ रोजी होणारी महाराष्ट्र दुय्यम सेवा अराजपत्रित गट ब ची संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा 2020 पुढे ढकलण्याचा निर्णय आज मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली झालेल्या बैठकीत एकमताने घेण्यात आला.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 9, 2021

Over 2.5 lakh students have reportedly applied for the MPSC examination 2020 and this recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in various departments. The official notification for the examination was released on December 23, 2019, and the last date to apply was till January 13, 2020, while the admit card was released on March 2.

Meanwhile, Of the 1.29 crore COVID-19 cases reported across the country, Maharashtra’s contribution stands at almost 32 lakh. Every fourth COVID-19 infected person is from Maharashtra. Read here to know why Maharashtra is the worst-hit state.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here