MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: Apply for 900 Posts, Here's How

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notification for Group – C Combined Services Exam 2021. A total of 900 vacancies are there, which includes posts of Industry Inspectors (103), Deputy Inspectors (104), Tax Assistant (117), Technical Assistant (14), Clerk Typist (English) (79) and Clerk Typist (Marathi) (42). Interested candidates may apply online at the official website. The last day to apply is January 11, 2022.

As per the official notification the prelims exam is scheduled to be held on April 3 and the main exam (combined paper I) will be held on August 6, 2022.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the MPSC Group C recruitment exam should hold a diploma or graduation degree in Engineering and other relevant disciplines from a recognized university. The age limit for the various vacancies of MPSC Group C other than clerk typist is 18 to 38 years of age. For clerk typist, the age limit is 19 to 38 years of age.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for MPSC Group-C combined services exam is Rs 394. Candidates belonging to SC/ST or ex-servicemen category have been given a relaxation of Rs 100 and the fee for them is Rs 294.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Log on to MPSC’s official website, mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2. Head to User Registration (if not registered already) and create a profile using a valid email id and mobile number.

Step 3. Log in using your credential and apply for the preferred posts.

Step 4. Fill the application form and attach soft copies of the required documents.

Step 5. Cross-check the application for any errors before submitting it.

Step 6. Submit and pay the fee online

Step 7. Save a copy of the application for future use

The final selection for the post will be done through a three-tier process that includes prelims exam, mains exam and an interview. For detailed information about the eligibility and other information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification. Candidates may access the official notification at mpsc.gov.in.

