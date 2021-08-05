MPSC Prelims Subordinate Service Prelims On September 4

The revised schedule for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020 has been announced by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). All those who have applied for the examination can visit MPSC’s official website –mpsc.gov.in — to check the detailed schedule. The exam will be held on September 4, 2021. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 11, 2021, but it was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Read the official notice here — https://mpsc.gov.in/ downloadFile/english/3468

MPSC is conducting the recruitment drive the Group B services in government jobs. A total of 806 vacancies will be filled during this drive. Of the total 806, 67 vacancies are for general administrative department, 89 for finance department, and 650 for home department.

The admit card for the examination will soon be issued by the MPSC. The candidates who have enrolled for the preliminary examination will be able to download their admit cards by visiting mpsc.gov.in after the issuance of the admit card.

There will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions will be based on General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The question paper will be available in both Marathi and English.

The candidates have been asked to adhere to Covid-19 protocols strictly during the examination.

The candidates who will clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The final round of recruitment – the interview round – will be conducted after the Mains.

On February 28, 2020, the MPSC began the subordinate services recruitment application process. The last date for submitting the online applications was March 19, 2020.

MPSC conducts smooth recruitment of Group A, Group B civil service officers on behalf of the Maharashtra government.

