MPSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable Released, Here's how to Download

Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS), Bhopal, has released the timetable for the December 2022 exams of classes 10 and 12. Students can now view the exam schedule on the official website, mpsos.nic.in. According to the published timetable, the Class 10 open school December exams will begin on December 26, with the science paper and conclude on January 6, with the Urdu paper.

The MPSOS Class 12 December exams are going to commence with the Hindi paper on December 26 and will end with the Sanskrit paper on January 12. The Class 10, and 12 exams of MPSOS will be administered in the afternoon session from 2:00 pm. It should be noted that after 2:15 pm, examinees will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. Students must also ensure to bring a hard copy of their admit card to the centre. The MPSOS admit card is accessible to download from the official website.

The MPSOS has shared the timetable for the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ exam. The Madhya Pradesh Board Ruk Jana Nahi class 10, and 12 exams 2022 will be held from December 26.

Class 10 Ruk Jana Nahi examinations will start with the Hindi paper and will end with the National Skills Qualification Framework paper (NSQF) on January 3, 2023. On the other hand, the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Class 12 exams will begin with Physics, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Element of Science subjects and will conclude on January 6, 2023, with the NSQF paper.

MPSOS Class 10,12 Time Table 2022: How to Download?

Step 1. Go to the online portal of MPSOS

Step 2 - Click on the link to the ‘Time Table’ available on the home page

Step 3 - Shortly the MPSOS timetable 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 4 - Save the PDF of the exam schedule

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School exam is conducted twice a year, first in June and then in December.

