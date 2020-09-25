MPSOS Declares Class 10 'Ruk Jana Nahi' Exam Results; Check at mpsosebresult.in

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board (MPSOS) has released the results of Class 10 exams which were held in August. The exams took place under the “Ruk Jana Nahi” scheme. The students appeared for the Class 10 exams can check their results by visiting the official website of MPSOS at mpsosebresult.in.

MPSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were held between August 17 and August 31. Usually, MPSOS holds Class 10 and Class 12 exams twice a year, in June and December. This year, however, in view of the COVID-19 situation, the exams which were to take place in June were conducted in August.

[q]How to check MPSOS Class 10 results[/q]

[ans]Step 1: Open Google and enter the URL of the official website, mpsosebresult.in

Step 2: Select exam name and enter roll number to log in

Step 3: Click on the Login option

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download it on your device and take printout[/ans]

Students can also check their results by going to another official website at http://www.mpsos.nic.in/. On the homepage, click on the link for Result or Migration. Following this, students will be directed to a new page where they will have to click on the link for “Ruk Jana Nahi” Class 10 exam results. This link will take them to this website, mpsosebresult.in.

MPSOS Class 10 exams were held in Open Book Test format. MPSOS has announced the results within a month.

MP Board Class 10 results were declared in July. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had planned on conducting the Class 10 exams in March, but some papers had to be postponed because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

Later, in light of the rising cases of COVID-19 and students’ safety, the pending exams were cancelled. Around 11.5 lakh students registered for MP Board Class 10 exams.