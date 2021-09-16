MS Dhoni to be Part of Defence Ministry's Expert Panel to Review NCC Curriculum

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has constituted a high-level expert committee for a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to make it more relevant. It will be chaired by former MP Baijayant Panda and the committee will include MS Dhoni, Anand Mahindra, ICCR President, and MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe among others.

“Ministry of Defence has constituted a High-Level Expert Committee, under the chairmanship of former Member of Parliament Shri Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changing times," MoD said in a press release.

The revamp will be done to empower NCC cadets “to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum," it added.

Among the other members include Prof Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof Vasudha Kamat, Former VC, SNDT Women’s University, Milind Kamble, Chairman, DICCI, MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Mukul Kanitkar, National Organizing Secretary, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal to name a few.

