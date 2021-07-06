MSBHSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Schools to Submit Marks by July 23

Shortly after releasing the assessment criteria, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or Maharashtra Board has asked schools to start uploading the marks obtained by students in class 12 or Maha HSC Results. Class teachers will compile marks of students of their students to the headmasters or principals. The principals are also appointed as heads of the result committee of the specific school.

Teachers will submit marks to the principals between July 7 and July 14. The result committee after moderating and rechecking the marks will submit the same to the Maharashtra Board. The state government has put a deadline till July 23. All schools will have to submit their results to the board by July 23 and Board will declare the result by July 31 or August first week. The Supreme Court has asked all state boards to announce their class 12 results by July 31 to ensure timely admissions and starting of new batches.

In absence of exams, the Maharashtra Board has decided to promote students based on the internal marking of class 12, class 11 score, and class 10 final exams. To ensure uniformity, the board has decided to take the CBSE route and adopted 30:30:40 formula. The class 10, and 11 marks will have 30 per cent weightage each while the class 12 internal assessments will have 40 per cent weightage in theory subjects, and the marks obtained in practicals will be uploaded by schools as per the usual process.

The board has decided to promote all the students who registered for this year’s exams. This year the MSBSHSE HS exams will have 100 per cent pass percentage. Students who will not be able to attain the minimum required marks will be given grace marks to be promoted to the next class.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra SSC result 2021 is scheduled to be declared on July 15 based on internal assessment. The SSC or class 10 exams were cancelled too. All SSC students will also be promoted with 100 per cent pass percentage, however, a Common Entrance Test (CET) will be held for admissions to first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions.

