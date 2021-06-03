MSBSHSE Cancels Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exams

The Maharashtra government has announced the cancellation of the HSC class 12 board exams. This came after the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) cancelled the boards. Keeping in view the uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to opt for a non-examination route for the class 12 board exam.

Earlier, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had demanded the same through a recorded message. She said that the decision regarding the state board exams will be taken by keeping the student’s health and safety in mind. She also said that there is no doubt that class 12 is an important milestone in a student’s life but given the current circumstances the health and mental well-being of our children should be prioritised.

In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a "Non Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students.#cbseboardexams #CBSE #CBSEclass12 pic.twitter.com/cSVKrJWJxs— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 1, 2021

In another tweet, she also stated that the government has also stressed the need for a ‘Uniform Assessment Model’ across the country.

The board has already cancelled the class 10 exam. The result will be compiled on the basis of the students performance in class 9 exam and internal assessments. The board is expected to declare the result by the end of June. The students, who will not be satisfied with their marks can write the MSBSHSE class 10 later.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also scrapped the ISC Class 12 exams this year and will release an evaluation criteria soon.

