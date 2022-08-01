MSBSHSE HSC Supplementary Exams Postponed After Clash With MHT CET

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has postponed the class 12 supplementary exams since the dates are clashing with the state Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022. The board has postponed the dates of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary exams which were to be held from August 6 to August 10. The exams will now be held from August 22.

As per the official notification issued by MSBSHSE, the paper 1 of the vocational courses exam, which was to be held on August 6, will now be conducted on August 22, between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The education exam will also be held held on August 22, in the afternoon slot. The MCVC paper II, library and information, scheduled to be held on August 10 has been deferred to August 23.

Child development, defence studies, crop production, and animal science, which were scheduled on August 12, between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, will now held on August 24 on the same time slot. The revised timetable is available on the official website at mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE class 12 supplementary examinations had begun on July 21.

The MHT CET Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) group exams will be held from August 5 to 11 and the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) group exams will be conducted between August 12 to 20. To avoid clash between the board exams and the college admission exam, MSBSHSE has deferred the dates of HSC supplementary.

Meanwhile, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the admit card for MHT CET 2022 for PCB group exam on August 2. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards at the official websites — mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org. Those who clear the exam will have to go through the counselling process for admission to agriculture, engineering and pharmacy courses in colleges across the state.

