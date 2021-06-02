MSBSHSE Likely to Cancel Maharashtra HS Exams, Gaikwad says Need for "Uniform Assessment Mode" Across Country

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to cancel the Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary (HS) exams in line with the decision taken by the central government.

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the decision by Centre and said, “There is no doubt that Std. XIIth exams are an important milestone in a student’s life, but given the current circumstances the health and mental well-being of our children should be prioritized."

She had earlier demanded that the government should take a “non-examination route" for class 12 students across India and announce a ‘Uniform Assessment Model’ across the country. She has reiterated her demand as CBSE, CISCE are yet to announce their criterion for evaluating students.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a “Non Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students." She said that Maharashtra Board will soon announce their decision regarding HS exams.

Previously, MSBSHSE postponed the Class 10, 12 Board exams scheduled to be held in April due to increasing Covid-19 cases in the state. The 10th exams were later scheduled to be held in June but eventually got cancelled and a new evaluation criteria was discussed for the class 11 FYJC admissions. For the evaluation, Gaikwad had said that a “fair and accurate" criteria would be formed. Maharashtra had also decided to grant mass promotion to students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 students without exams.

