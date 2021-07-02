MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC Result Based on Three-Year Score, All Pass

The Maharashtra Board has revealed the evaluation criteria for the HSC or class 12 students. Like CBSE, Maharashtra Board too will calculate results based on three-year performance. The best of three marks of class 10, class 11 score, and class 12 internal assessment will be considered in calculating class 12 score. MSBHSHSE has decided to pass all students. Over 14 lakh students who registered for Maharashtra HSC exams have been passed. Their detailed scores are expected by July 31.

While final exams have been held for SSC (class 10) and class 11, for class 12 no exams will be held this year. For the theory portion of class 12 schools can consider scores in one or more exams held at the school level including unit test, first semester exams, practice exams. The class 12 marks will carry 40 per cent weightage whereas marks in the final exam of class 11 and the average of the best three performing theory papers of class 10 will have 30 per cent weightage each.

Like CBSE, Maharashtra Board too has asked schools to constitute a Result Committee headed by the college principal and comprising six teachers. This committee will be responsible for finalisation of results and safe keeping of records.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “Maharashtra has been pushing for a uniform assessment formula across India for Std 12th. Opting for an evaluation method similar to the one devised by central education boards will certainly help." She adds, “The task is challenging but I am confident that our colleges, teachers will live up to the task"

Board has decided not to fail any students this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any student who would be getting marks less than the minimum score will be given grace marks and promoted to the next class. Still, if a student is not satisfied with their score, they will have a chance to appear for board exams.

This formula will be applicable for students who registered to appear for exams in regular mode. A separate assessment plan has been finalized for private and repeater candidates and those appearing for isolated subjects. Further, for improvement scheme candidates, the cancelled board exam of 2021 would not be counted as a missed opportunity, and they can still avail of their eligible number of attempts.

