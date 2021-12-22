MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Releases Exam Schedule for Classes 10, 12

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the exam schedule for the Maharashtra class 10 or SSC and class 12 or HSC board exams 2022. As per the date sheet, the SSC exam will begin in March 15 and continue till April 4 while the HSC will commence on March 4 and continue till March 30. The board has also released the date sheet for vocational subjects.

The class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 will be held in two shifts — the first half will begin from 10:30 am up to 2 pm and the second half will be held from 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The detailed subject-wise timetable can be accessed at the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

SSC March-April 2022 Exam. time table https://t.co/ms4P2qSjFE— MSBSHSE (@msbshse) December 21, 2021

HSC March-April 2022 Exam. time table (HSC VOCATIONAL)https://t.co/wj6je2h45L— MSBSHSE (@msbshse) December 21, 2021

The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to announce the same. “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subjectwise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC). The same can be accessed at http://mahahsscboard.in. Wishing all students the best of luck!!" tweeted Gaikwad. (sic)

Gaikwad had earlier announced that the practicals, grade/orals and internal assessment for the Maharashtra board HSC and SSC will be held from February 14 to March 3 and February 25 to March 14 respectively. MSBSHSE will release a detailed exam schedule of the same in due course of time.

The MSBSHSE Maharashtra board SSC, HSC exams 2022 will be held in offline mode and results will be announced in June. Students, however, have opposed the move and demand that the board to conduct online exams amid the threat of Omicron. The board has also reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent for both classes 10 and 12.

