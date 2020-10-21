MSBSHSE: Maharashtra Board Releases Schedule for SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Supplementary Exam Time Table 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the time table for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations. Class 10 examinations begin on November 20 and go on up to December 5, 2020, while Class 12 examinations for General and Bifocal courses will commence from November 20 and end on December 10. For HSC vocational courses, the last exam will be held on December 7, 2020. The practical and oral exams would begin on November 18, 2020.

Candidates who have to take the supplementary exams can visit the official website to download the full time-table of their respective courses. The time tables are available on Maharashtra Board’s official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Direct Link to download Secondary School Certificate (SSC) time-table:

https://mahahsc.in/notification/SSC_%20NOV_2020_timetable.pdf

Direct Link to download Higher School Certificate (HSC) time-table for General and Bifocal courses:

https://mahahsc.in/notification/HSC_NOV20_TIMETABLE_GENERAL.pdf

Direct Link to download Higher School Certificate (HSC) time-table for vocational courses:

https://mahahsc.in/notification/HSC_NOV20_TIMETABLE_MCVC.pdf

Steps to download MSBSHSE SSC and HSC examinations time-table:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: For SSC exam schedule, click on the link “SSC NOV-DEC 2020 EXAM TIME-TABLE”

For HSC (General and Bifocal) exam schedule, click on the link “HSC NOV-DEC 20 TIMETABLE (GENERAL & BIFOCAL)”

For HSC (Vocational), click on the link “HSC NOV-DEC 20 TIMETABLE (HSC-VOCATIONAL)”

Step 3: Save the PDF and take a print out for future reference.

Maharashtra Board examinations for SSC and HSC will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will begin from 10:30 am and end at 01:30 pm, while the second session will start at 2:30 pm and end at 5:30 pm.

Students who wish to appear for the MSBSHSE SSC and HSC examinations will be required to register online on the official website of the state board. The last date to apply for the same is October 29, after which the students will have to pay a late fee.