MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result by June-end, Assessment Based on Internals, Class 9 Marks

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or Maharashtra Board will announce the results for class 10 students by the end of June, State Minister of School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. The Maharashtra Board will calculate marks for class 10 students based on their performance in Class 9th and internal marks obtained in class 10th. “We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren’t satisfied with their results can write CET exams later," said Gaikwad.

The decision came shortly after 15-year-old From Pune Moves Bombay High Court Against Board Exams (news18.com) seeking directed to Maha SSC Board to formulate the process of assessment of the students without conducting the examination with a specific timeline of seven days from the date of the order.

On average, every year around 15 lakh students take the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or classes 10 exams held by Maharashtra Board who will be affected by this decision. The SSC marks are critical as junior college or FYJC admissions are done based on SSC scores. The FYJC admission criterion, however, is not announced yet.

This year, the Maharashtra Board could not hold the class 10 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaikwad had earlier said that the state will explore the “non-examination route" for HSC or class 12 board exams. The final decision regarding the same is expected to be announced this week. Maharashtra government has been demanding a uniform decision for students across the states in order to allow an equal platform to all students for college admissions. If CBSE and other state boards decide to hold class 12 board exams, MSBSHSE might follow suit too.

The state has also decided to financially support children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. Reports claim that, a total of 1,572 children in the state have lost either one or both their parents due to Covid-19 infection so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here