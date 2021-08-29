Maharashtra Board to Conduct SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam from September

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for the supplementary exam for class 10 or SSC and class 12 or HSC. The exams will be held between September to October. Both the theory and practical supplementary exams will be conducted during this time, the state education board has announced.

The SSC theory papers will be held from September 22 to October 8 while the practicals will be between September 21 to October 4. The HSC or 12th theory papers will be held from September 16 to October 11, and practicals from September 15 to October 4. The HSC vocational course exam will be from September 16 to October 8.

“As per dates declared by the @msbshse, SSC supplementary examinations 2021 (theory)will be held from Sept 22 to Oct 8, while HSC supplementary examinations (theory) will take place from Sept 16 to Oct 11 for general & bi focal courses, & from Sept 16-Oct 8 for vocational courses," the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad has tweeted. (sic)

The details regarding the exam centres, Covid-19 protocols, and release of the admit cards will be announced in due course of time.

The HSC results were declared on August 3 and as many as 99.63 per cent of students cleared the exam while the SSC result was declared in July with a pass percentage of 99.95 per cent. Nearly 1000 students got full marks, that is, a 100 per cent result.

Meanwhile, the admissions for the first-year junior college (FYJC) or 11th have already begun. The first merit list has been released on August 27 via the SSC score. A total of 3,75,351 students had registered for admission out of which 3,06,111 applications were accepted in the first round.

