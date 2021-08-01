Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Likely on August 2

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the Maharashtra class 12 or HSC result 2021 on Monday, August 2. However, any official announcement by the board regarding the date and time of the result is still awaited. The board has further issued roll numbers to the registered students on its official webiste at mh-hsc.ac.in

Once declared the results will be available at the official websites of Maharashtra board — mahresults.nic.in, results.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in.

Approximately, 14 lakh students had registered for the exam this year. Like most other state and central boards, the class 12 exams were cancelled by MSBHSE due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the results are being calculated on the basis of a different internal assessment.

As per the evaluation criteria, the board has followed a 40:30:30 formula to marks the students. While 40 per cent weightage has been given to the marks scored by the candidates in class 12 internals, 30 per cent weightage to class 11 final score and the remaining 30 per cent weightage to the average of the best of three theory papers of Class 10. Students not happy with their results will get an opportunity to appear for an offline exam which will be held after the pandemic situation normalises.

The Supreme Court of India had earlier ordered all states across India to declare the Class 12 results latest by July 31. While most of the state boards have declared the result MSBSHSE is yet to announce the same.

In 2020, as many as 12,81,712 students registered for the exam out of which 14,20,575 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage was at 90.66 percent.

