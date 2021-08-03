MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 at hscresult.mkcl.org Today

The wait of nearly 14 lakh students is over, the Maharashtra State Board of Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring the class 12 results or HSC results today at 4 pm. The link to check marks will be available at official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. Students can also check results with news18.com by filling the form below -

While announcing the result date and time, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “In the present adverse situation, the examination boards have played a major role in the revised internal evaluation process for the 12th standard results in which the teachers have played a pivotal role. I truly thank all of you for this remarkable achievement and cooperation!"

This year’s result will have the highest-ever pass percentage. The Board has decided not to fail anyone. Those who would be missing the minimum marks by some points will be given the grace marks and promoted to be eligible to seek college admissions.

In 2020, as many as 90.66% of students had passed Maharashtra HSC exams, this was the highest pass percentage so far, and a jump from 85.88 per cent in 2019. As per rules, students need 35% marks to be declared pass.

Last year, Konkan was the top-performing division with 95.89% of students clearing the exam while Aurangabad was the worst performer with a pass percentage of 88.18%. While this year, every region will have a 100% pass percentage, competition will be for the A+ grade holders or first division holders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here