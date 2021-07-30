Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Likely on July 31 at mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is likely to announce the class 12 results tomorrow, July 31 by 1 pm. Around 16 lakh students are awaiting their Maharashtra Class 12th or HSC result. However, any official confirmation is yet to come.

The result once declared will be available on the official website and students can check it through their roll number and registration number. It will be made available on the official portal of Maharashtra board — mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in.

This year, as the exams were cancelled and the board has opted for an alternative mode of assessment, all students who had registered for the MSBHSE HSC exam 2021 will be declared to pass.

According to the evaluation criteria released by the board, 40 per cent weightage will be given to internals and unit tests of class 12, 30 per cent weightage to best of three subjects’ scores in class 10 and 30 per cent to class 11 exam. However, this formula is for the theory portion only, the practical portion will be evaluated on the basis of the board’s existing policy.

Students who will not be satisfied with the board examination marks will be given an opportunity to improve their scores by taking the physical examination later. The MSBHSE will release the details of this exam in due course of time. In such cases, the marks secured by students in physical exams will be the final marks.

