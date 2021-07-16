MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2021 at mahresults.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or Maharashtra Board is all set to announce the results for class 10 or Maha SSC today, on July 16. The results will be available at the official website of the Maharashtra board — mahresults.nic.in, results.mh-ssc.ac.in, and mahahsscboard.in. It will also be available with news18.com.

Since over 16.58 lakh students have registered and will be checking their the dedicated website might be slow, hence students can check it at alternative websites at sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

Since the board exams have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the state. The results of the class 10 students will be prepared based on class 9 final marks and class 10 internal scores.

As per the criteria, class 9 final marks will be given a weightage of 50 per cent in calculating results. As many as 30 per cent weightage will be for the internal assessments, and 20 marks for practicals or homework.

At least 35 per cent marks in each subject are needed to clear the SSC exam every year. However, for this year, students will be given the minimum passing marks. If anyone misses the minimum marks criteria by a few marks, they will be given the grace marks. It is likely that the pass percentage will be at 100 per cent this year meaning all students may be promoted this year. Last year, 92.73 per cent of students had passed the exams.

