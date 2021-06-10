Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 in July, MSBSHSE Releases Assessment Criterion

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be calculating the result for class 10 or SSC students based on their performance in class 9 as well as class 10 internals. Since the MSBHSHSE has cancelled the Maharashtra SSC exams, the result will be declared based on special criteria.

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has released the evaluation criterion for the class 10 or Maharashtra SSC exams. As per the criterion, internal marks secured students in Class 9 and Class 10 will each get 50 per cent weightage.

Of the 100 marks, 50 will be based on the class 9 performance while the remaining 50 will be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

Schools have been asked to start calculating the Maha SSC Result 2021 based on the criterion and submit the same on the board’s website. The last date to submit results by schools is June 30 and result evaluation will begin by July 3, as per the criterion. The Maharashtra Board has not announced exact dates but if reports are to be believed then the Maha SSC Results can be expected by July 15.

While announcing the update, Gaikwad said, “Requesting all schools to adhere to the schedule for timely declaration of results." She added, " deliver a fair & objective assessment, all school leaders must read the procedures laid down carefully and also ensure that all stakeholders have clearly understood their roles and responsibilities."

Wishing both schools and students, Gaikwad said, “I am confident that our schools, teachers will undertake the process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency & care. All the very best."

Gaikwad had said earlier that those unhappy with marks given to them based on internal assessment will have the option to write CET exams later. On average, every year around 15 lakh students take the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or classes 10 exams held by Maharashtra Board.

