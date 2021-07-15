MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Dates Announced: Know When to Check Marks

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 10 or SSC exam results on July 16. The result will be available at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com at 1 pm tomorrow. Earlier Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the results will be available on July 15.

“The online result of E10V prepared by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on the basis of internal assessment in the year 2021 will be released tomorrow, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Will be announced. Best wishes to all students!," the Maharashtra Board said in an official statement.

About 15 lakh students will be getting their results tomorrow. Maharashtra Board did not hold exams this year and students will be evaluated based on special criteria. As per the board’s criteria, class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in class 9 as well as class 10 internals. Of the 100 marks, 50 per cent will be based on class 9, 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments in class 10.

