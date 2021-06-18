Maharashtra SSC Results: Govt Allows Teachers, Staff to Travel via Local Trains

The Maharashtra government has allowed teachers and non-teaching staff involved in the evaluation of Maharashtra Board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations to travel by local train services.

School Education Minister, Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad thanked Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray and Disaster Management Department for offering the facility to students. Traveling by local trains in the state is restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai will act as the coordinating officer to collect information on all these teachers and non-teaching staff, arrange level 2 passes, and distributing them to teachers and non-teaching staff through the SMS facility, informed Gaikwad.

Earlier the state government had directed 50 per cent of teachers currently teaching classes 1 to 9 to attend schools and deliver lectures online from campus. All staff and teachers involved in the evaluation of class 10 or SSC students were also asked to attend schools. Following the decision, teachers had asked for priority vaccines as well as permission to travel through local trains.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had earlier said that it will declare the class 10 or Maha SSC results in July. Since class 10 board exams have not been held this year, students are being assessed based on their performance in classes 9 and 10. Of the 100 marks, 50 will be based on the class 9 performance while the remaining 50 will be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments.

On average, every year around 15 lakh students take the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or classes 10 exams held by Maharashtra Board. This year too a similar number of students are expecting to get their results.

For Maharashtra Board class 12 exams, the state education board is yet to finalize the assessment criteria, after the declaration of the marking scheme by CBSE, it is expected that Maharashtra and other boards too would make their announcements soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here