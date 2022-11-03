MSBSHSE Mandates 75% Attendance for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam Aspirants

To appear for Maharashtra Board exams — both SSC and HSC exams — students in classes 10 and 12 will need to have a minimum of 75 per cent attendance in both terms, according to the state education department. This rule was applied in pre-pandemic sessions too, however, due to the pandemic, the state did not insist on mandatory attendance in class for the March-April 2022 board exams.

Now as the schools reopened, the state education board has directed schools and junior colleges to ensure that students meet the 75 per cent attendance criteria in both terms (June-October and October-February) of an academic year.

Meanwhile, headmasters have complained about students still not being on time for school. For the past two years schools remain shut for the most part due to the pandemic. When schools and colleges reopened in June, attendance was strictly enforced across the state.

A few schools have maintained the hybrid mode, with some classes moving online, but attendance is still obligatory. After the pandemic, many students reported learning gaps thus remedial classes and mandatory classes were a must in most schools. According to principals, the 75 per cent attendance criteria is not difficult to meet for students attending classes from June.

On October 21, the board issued a directive instructing schools to make sure that students meet their attendance requirements before the forms are filled out for the SSC and HSC exams.

The dates for this year’s board exams were announced in September. HSC exams are scheduled to begin on February 21, 2023, and SSC exams will begin on March 2. The dates for the oral exams are yet to be announced. Schools and colleges hope to complete the syllabus by December and begin administering preliminary exams in January and February.

Last year, as many as 94.22 per cent of students have cleared Maharashtra HSC exams and in SSC 96.94 per cent of students passed.

