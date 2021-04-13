Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed to May and June, Announces Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has postponed the Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Board exams scheduled to be held in April. Now the Maharashtra Board 10th exams will be held in June while the class 12 exams will be conducted in May.

The decision has been announced after consultations with various stakeholders including students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from across parties, academicians, and tech giants, informed state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The decision has been taken due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and across India. A large section of students and parents were demanding a postponement in the board exams. Earlier, the Maharashtra Board exams were scheduled to begin on April 23 and April 29 for classes 10 and 12, respectively. Board had also announced to conduct of special exams for students affected by the pandemic in June.

“Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority," said Gaikwad.

📢 Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cjeRZAT7ux— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

“During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being, and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution. We’ll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exam dates," Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant has written a letter to Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank seeking a uniform policy for class 10 and 12 Board exams across states and boards.

Every year, about 30 lakh students take the Maharashtra Board Exams including both HSC and SSC. Last year, over 15.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC and 14.13 lakh had appeared for HSC exams. Of these, 90.66 per cent of students passed the HSC exams and 95.3 per cent cleared the SSC exams.

