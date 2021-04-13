COVID-effect: List of States Where Board Exams are Postponed

The coronavirus cases have been increasing across India. Several states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab have imposed night curfews in an attempt to curtail the spread of the virus. This has forced the governments to also push the academic calendar further. State governments are postponing the scheduled board examinations. As of now, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh government have postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams while Chhattisgarh government has decided to reschedule the Class 10 board exam. Telangana Inter Second Year Practical Exams has also been postponed.

Here is a look at the revised date sheets of different boards:

: The Punjab School Education Board has postponed the class 10 and class 12 exams by a month. The exams were originally scheduled to begin on March 22, however, now due to the current situation the class 10 exams will start from May 4 and Class 12 exams will begin from April 20. The exam for both classes will end on May 24. The three-hour-long examination will be held between 10 am and 2 pm.: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education postponed the date of Class 10 examination due to the increasing number of cases in the state. The exam was originally scheduled to start on April 15. As of now the revised dates for the exams have not been announced. Till now no change has been announced for class 12 examinations which are scheduled to be held between May 3 and May 24.: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has postponed the board exams for Class 10, and Class 12. The exams which were initially scheduled to begin on April 24 will now commence from May 8. This delay has also been caused due to the Panchayat elections in the state.: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad has taken the decision of postponing the Inter Second Year Practical Exams from April 7 to April 20 to June 29 to July 7 due to the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the practicals will be held after the theory exams which too are running late as compared to other years.Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or classes 10 and 12 exams in May for class 12 and in June for class 10 . The exact dates have not yet been announced and will be released soon. The delay has been caused due to the pandemic.MPBSE Board Exams which were scheduled to be held from April 30 have been postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. The revised dates are yet to be announced. The officials, however, have informed that the exams are likely to be held in June.

CBSE, CISCE among other state boards too are holding exams later than usual. The delay has been granted to students to clear doubts and have self-study time. For most part of the current academic year was spent online as schools remain shut due to the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here