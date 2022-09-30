MSBSHSE to Begin Registrations for Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 from Oct 1

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin the online submission of applications for higher secondary certificate or 12th examination on October 1. The last date to apply for fresh candidates is October 21. The Maharashtra HSC board exams 2023 is scheduled be held in February-March.

The repeater, private, HSC vocational and improvement exam aspirants can fill the application form from October 22 to November 4. All the candidates will be able to register for the HSC exam through the Saral database. There will be no further extension of the application dates, said MSBSHSE.

The board exams 2023 for the class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will likely begin from February. The Maharashtra Board has issued a tentative schedule for both SSC and HSE exams. This is the first time the state education board has released the timetables almost six months in advance. The dates, however, are tentative.

The HSC exams will be held tentatively from February 21 to March 20, and the SSC exam from March 2 to March 25. The schedules are available on mahahsscboard.in. “This tentative timetable or the exam dates is declared to help schools and junior colleges to prepare their academic activities accordingly to not only complete the syllabus but also to help students prepare for the board exam,” the Maharashtra board’s circular reads.

It is important for students to understand that this schedule is provisional and should not be taken as the MSBSHSE’s official schedule for 2023. The Maharashtra Board will announce the final timetable for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams in 2023 once the current academic year is about to end.

