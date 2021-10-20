MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2021 Today, Here's How You Can Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the supplementary exam result for SSC (class 10) and HSC (class 12) today at 1 pm. Students who appeared for Maharashtra supplementary examination can view their results by visiting the official website mahresult.nic.in.

The offline exam was held from September 15 to October 11 at multiple centres across the state. State school education minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad announced the MSBSHSE HSC and SSC supplementary result date and time through a tweet. She wrote, “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results at mahresult.nic.in. Best of luck."

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Result 2021: How to Check

Once the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary results are out, students can access them by following the below-mentioned steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra result at mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: The result link for class 10 and class 12 supplementary exam 2021 will be available on the homepage separately

Step 3: Click on the respective link and you will be redirected to a new webpage

Step 4: Key in the required login credentials like roll number, registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Upon submitting the details, Maharashtra class 10 or 12 supplementary results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result. Also, save a copy of the result for future reference

The Maharashtra board declared the class 10 result on July 17 and class 12 result on August 3. Overall 99.95 per cent cleared the SSC examination. In HSC, the pass percentage stood at 99.91 per cent for the Commerce stream, 99.45 per cent for the Science stream and 99.83 per cent for the Arts stream.

keywords: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, Maharastra SSC and HSC supplementary result 2021, Maharastra SSC and HSC supplementary exam 2021, MSBSHSE class 10 and 12 supplementary result

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.