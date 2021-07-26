MSBSHSE to Release Maharashtra HSC Result This Week

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 this week. The official announcement of the date and time of the result is still awaited.

As per various media reports, the board might declare the Maharashtra HSC result 2021 on July 25. Approximately, 14 lakh students who had registered for the exam are awaiting their results.

It must be noted that the Supreme Court of India had ordered all states across India to declare the Class 12 results latest by July 31. The Maharashtra Board much like most state boards and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the 12th exam due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic during the second wave. This year the students will be marked on the basis of their performance in the internal assessment.

MSBSHSE has released 40:30:30 evaluation criteria for this year’s HSC students. The candidates will be marked on the basis of their performance in Class 12, Class 11, and Class 10. 40 per cent weightage has been given to the marks scored in internal assessment of Class 12, 30 per cent weightage to the final exam score of Class 11 and the remaining 30 per cent weightage has been allotted to the average of the three best theory papers of Class 10.

Those students who are not satisfied with the result released by the Maharashtra Board will have the option of appearing for the exam physically to be held at a later date.

In 2020, MSBSHSE declared the HSC Result on July 16. 12,81,712 students out of 14,20,575 students had cleared the exam. The pass percentage last year stood at 90.66 percent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here