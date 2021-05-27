MSBSHSE to Take Final Call Soon, Maharashtra HSC Exam Dates Expected This Week

The Maharashtra board is expected to take a decision regarding the class 12 board exams soon. Sources suggest the Maharashtra HSC exam datasheet will be announced this week. This is in contrast with the stance the state school education minister, Varsha Gaikwad had taken earlier.

Gaikwad had earlier said that the state will explore the “non-examination route". She had said, “Health and mental well-being of children, their families must be our priority. Students, parents have been sharing their concerns regarding sitting for exams amid the pandemic."

Maharashtra government, however, had also been demanding a uniform decision for students across the states in order to allow an equal platform to all students for college admissions. Based on HSC scores, students apply for admission in universities across India as well as abroad.

Most states as well as the central board — CBSE and CISCE — are in the favour of holding physical exams, as evident in the meeting held by the Union Minister of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank with state education ministers and secretaries.

Some states, however, had taken a different route including Chhattisgarh Board which has decided to hold exams in an open book mode. A final decision on CBSE is pending but CBSE has proposed to conduct Class 12 board exams between July 15 and August 26 and is expected to declare the result by September.

Meanwhile, even though Maharashtra has decided to cancel class 10 board exams, a petition is filled in the Bombay High Court challenging the decision. A 15-year-old has filed an intervention petition against it which claims that the Maha SSC exams should not be held due to the pandemic.

Rishan Sarode “We are the victims here. It will be very traumatizing and stressful if they conduct the exams. We are not machines that they can switch on and switch off. Many of the children have already started their 11th classes. I just want to request the court that they should hear out what we have to say."

