MSBTE Diploma Winter Exam 2020 Result Declared, Here’s How to Download

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the diploma program result for the winter 2020 exam on its official website msbte.org.in. The students who have appeared for the MSBTE diploma winter exam 2020 can check their result by using their registered login credentials or enrolment number. Candidates can download the soft copy of the result from the official website and the hard copy of the result will be provided by the institute.

Open the search bar of any internet browser of your choice and type the official web address of MSBTE at msbte.org.inOn the homepage, go to the examination tab and click on the winter 2020 exam resultChoose any of the login options - seat number/enrollment number from the drop-down menu and enter the same accordinglyClick on submitMSBTE diploma winter 2020 results will be displayed. Download a copy of the same and keep it safe for further use.

Candidates can also check the MSBTE diploma result for the winter 2020 exam directly by clicking on the link provided here

https://msbte.org.in/CORAGLKW20LIVEResult/frmCORWIN20ALKDisplay.aspx

The board has also released the summer 2021 exam schedule for even semester students and backlog students. The filling up of the examination form will start from May 3 and will conclude on May 12. Candidates can also apply from May 14 to 17 with a late fee of Rs 200. Affiliated institutes can fill the examination form between May 3 to 13. The summer exam date and other details will be released in due course of time. Students are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

