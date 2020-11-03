MSBTE Final Year Result 2020: Summer Diploma Result Declared at msbte.org.in; Direct Link Here

MSBTE Final Year Summer Result 2020 | The result for MSBTE Summer 2020 for final year diploma exam has been announced on the official website of the board. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the Summer 2020 results for final year, final semester and backlog candidates. All those candidates from final year, final semester and backlog candidates who took the MSBTE Summer 2020 Exam can check the result on official website of MSBTE at msbte.org.in.

The MSBTE Summer 2020 exam for final year, final Semester and backlog candidates was conducted in online mode from October 6 to 17. The MSBTE Summer 2020 exam was an MCQ based test.

To access the MSBTE Diploma Result 2020, candidates will need to provide their Seat/Enrollment Number. In order to pass the MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2020, a candidate will need to score a minimum of 40% marks in the examination.

MSBTE Summer Diploma 2020 result: Here’s how to check it online -

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MSBTE at msbte.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that says ‘Summer Result 2020’

Step 3: Key in your enrolment number or seat number and submit

Step 4: Once done, the MSBTE final year/semester summer exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

MSBTE Summer 2020 result direct link is here.

While it usually takes 30 to 45 days for the board to examine the copy and declare the result, the MSBTE Summer 2020 result was announced early this year as the examination was conducted in online mode. The candidates who have any doubts about their MSBTE Summer 2020 result can apply for re-evaluation of the answer sheets.