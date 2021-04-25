MTech at IIIT-Delhi to Have Specialization in Machine Learning, Cyber Physical System

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi has introduced two new specializations – machine learning and cyber-physical systems – for the students seeking admission in the MTech (ECE) department.

Newly launched MTech (ECE) programme on cyber-physical systems (CPS) at IIIT-Delhi aims to train and equip students with industry-ready skillset on wireless networks and control systems. Upon completion of the programme, student will be able to join the industrial workforce and contribute to the wireless industry, IIIT Delhi said.

The MTech (ECE) program on Machine Learning (ML) seeks to equip students with the foundations of Machine Learning and signal processing theory and methods. The coursework is based on foundational and cutting-edge methods in these areas and is taught by faculty conducting pioneering research in the field. Students can opt for hands-on experience with real-world datasets through a thesis/capstone project as well. This program is intended for students from ECE (and allied branches) who are looking to get a jump-start on a Machine Learning career, with a strong focus on foundational math and theory, programming, and exposure to real-world applications.

Students will also get the opportunity to enter into collaborations, /internships with reputed industry partners and academic laboratories in India and abroad. The admissions for MTech are now open and the last for the submission of online application is May 3 till 5 pm.

