MU IDOL 2021: Mumbai University Begins Admission for Open Learning Courses, How to Apply

The University of Mumbai (MU) has invited applications for admission to it’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) courses. The registration process is open for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Interested candidates can visit the official website at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac to apply for the choice of their course. The last date to apply for the various BA, BCom, BSc, MA, and MCom courses is November 20.

According to the official notification, which Mumbai University shared on Twitter, candidates need to make fresh registration on the official website before filling the admission form. IDOL students from the academic year 2021-22 whose PNR number is generated can use it for registering this year.

Also read| DU SOL Admissions 2021 Begin: Top Courses Available, Here’s How to Apply

Mumbai University IDOL admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: First visit the official website of Mumbai University IDOL

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Online Admission for Academic Year 2021-2022’

Step 3: Now a new tab will open, enter your login details or register online

Step 4: After logging in, fill in the application form and make the payment

Step 5: After making the payment, click on submit. Your application is now submitted

Step 6: You can download the acknowledgment or confirmation report for future purposes

According to the notification, reserved category students can also avail of government scholarships for the said programmes, and candidates can check the rules and other related details on the official website.

Read| Mumbai University Reopens Today, Canteens, Cafeterias to Remain Shut

Mumbai University has also introduced a new management programme of MMS/MBA through distance mode from 2021-22. The programme, approved by AICTE and UGC, has 720 seats.

The university said that its MCA two-year’s programme through open learning will take a maximum of 2000 candidates. Mumbai University will conduct entrance exams for both MMS/MBA and MCA programmes, and the registration date for the same will be announced soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.