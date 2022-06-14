Mumbai University Admissions 2022: Over 62,000 Register Within 4 Days, How to Apply

As the Mumbai University‘s pre-admission registration process for undergraduate courses commenced on June 9, over 62,000 students have filled the applications till now. The total number of applications received by the Varsity in just 4 days is approximately 80,000 since one student is allowed to apply in more than one course, claims report by HT.

The above-mentioned registration figures include students from various education boards, whose Class 12 results have been announced. Students can submit the online application only when they have access to their scores. The results of other education boards including the Indian School Certificate (ISC) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), are yet to be declared. Once they release the scorecards, the number of applications for UG courses at Mumbai University is likely to rise more.

The entrance exams for most undergraduate professional courses will be held either in the last week of June or in the mid-week of August. The entrance exams will be conducted through a state common entrance test (CET) as well.

The admission forms are available to the aspirants in both online as well as offline mode, until June 20. The portal where students can submit the applications is mum.digitaluniversity.ac. However, a circular shared by Mumbai University on June 8 urged principals of all affiliated colleges to conduct the admission process online so that large gatherings of students on campus can be avoided.

Last year, as many as 57 colleges requested Mumbai University to increase the number of seats. After two colleges backed out, MU decided to increase seats in 55 of its colleges allowing more students to enroll themselves in the new academic year. Moreover, the varsity has planned to inculcate 70 more new colleges in the upcoming years.

