MUHS Exams Postponed, to be Held in June in Offline Mode

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has postponed its exam scheduled for June 2 but will now be conducted from June 10 and will end on June 30. The decision was announced by Anil Deshmukh, Medical Education Minister of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the exams scheduled from June 10 will be conducted in an offline format. This means that the students will have to physically report to the centre for giving the papers. This is the third time that the exams for medical students have been postponed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. The papers were originally scheduled for April 19 after which it got moved to June 2 and the latest date now is June 10.

This year 40 thousand students had registered for the medical exam at Maharashtra University of Health Science. The exams for final year candidates have already been conducted but the papers for intermediates remain to be held.

The varsity had earlier stated that it will conduct the offline exams while ensuring safety of the students. For the exams, separate rooms will be provided to the final year students and only asymptomatic students will be allowed inside the exam premises. Furthermore, exam officials will ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained by each of the student.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Prelims 2021 exam has also been postponed. The combined competitive preliminary exam which was scheduled for July 11 originally will be held on October 24. JKPSC Prelims 2021 are held for filling positions in the administrative department across Jammu and Kashmir. For being eligible for this exam a candidate must be a resident of J and K. This decision too has been taken in view of the rising cases of novel coronavirus.

