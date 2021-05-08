MUHS Final Year Exams 2021 for MD, MS Courses Postponed

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nasik has postponed the final year exams for the postgraduate course. The University has deferred the MD/MS examination that was scheduled to begin from June 24 till further notice.

The decision to put the exam on hold was taken in the backdrop of a surge in the number of COVID19 cases across the state. The exam has been postponed in sync with the central government’s advisory asking the states to utilize the services of the final year medical students for Covid-19 duties till the joining of first-year batch.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate 2021 exam, which was scheduled to be held from April 18 has been postponed till further notice. So, it is still unclear when the new batch will join college.

Maharashtra government established MUHS in 1998 for ensuring proper and systematic instruction, teaching, training and research in modern medicine and Indian system of medicine in the State of Maharashtra.

Earlier, Maharashtra University had postponed the undergraduate exams due to an unprecedented spike in the Covid-19 cases in the state. The exams were scheduled to begin on April 19.

Even though Mumbai have seen consistent improvement over the last few days, the situation in many districts and cities of the state remains a matter of concern. As per the lastest bulletin issued by Maharashtra government, the state recorded over 54,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a day.

Amid limited stock of Covid-19 vaccine for the 18-44 age group and to control the crowd at vaccination centres, Maharashtra plans to first give the shot to those in the 35-44 age group, giving preference to people with comorbidities, the government suggested on Friday.

