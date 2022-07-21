MUHS to Build Mixed Reality Healthcare Services to Reach Remote Areas, with Help From Microsoft

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik has collaborated with Microsoft for digital innovation and collaboration in healthcare services and medical education. The two organisations will work together on engagements leveraging emerging technologies in the healthcare sector, including tech-led remote healthcare solutions, patient care using mixed reality, and medical education and training.

The year-long collaboration agreement includes the development of any solution by MUHS or any of its chosen partner(s) under the innovation lab. Microsoft will provide the tools and technologies required by MUHS to build applications in relation to the project. This includes Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, DevOps, collaboration suite, blockchain, IoT, analytics, AI, ML, AR, VR and Mixed Reality.

Also read| Distance Engineering Degree Doesn’t Make You Engineer, Rules Punjab & Haryana HC

The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as per which MUHS and Microsoft will explore tech solutions using HoloLens 2 to improve healthcare delivery, mixed reality solutions for proctoring doctor and building training content for doctors, nurses, and staff through mixed reality.

MUHS VC, Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd) said, “MUHS is on a pathway of a new vision and new vistas. In this regard, we are happy to collaborate with Microsoft using mixed reality to reach the unreached. We stand by our commitments towards Digital Health as a way forward aligning with the nation’s Digital India policy.”

Read| NHM Uttar Pradesh is Hiring 5505 Community Health Officers, Salary up to Rs 35,500

Rubén Caballero, CVP, Mixed Reality, Microsoft said, “We are excited to work with an innovative institution like Maharashtra University of Health Science, Nashik, to expand access to healthcare services and medical education using mixed reality technologies, including HoloLens 2. We are proud to come together to help address underserved communities and expand access to healthcare to every part of India.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.