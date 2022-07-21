CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » MUHS to Build Mixed Reality Healthcare Services to Reach Remote Areas, with Help From Microsoft
1-MIN READ

MUHS to Build Mixed Reality Healthcare Services to Reach Remote Areas, with Help From Microsoft

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 18:23 IST

New Delhi, India

MUHS and Microsoft will explore tech solutions using HoloLens 2 (Representative image)

MUHS and Microsoft will explore tech solutions using HoloLens 2 (Representative image)

Microsoft will provide the tools and technologies required by MUHS to build applications such as DevOps, collaboration suite, blockchain, IoT, analytics, AI, ML, AR, VR, mixed reality

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik has collaborated with Microsoft for digital innovation and collaboration in healthcare services and medical education. The two organisations will work together on engagements leveraging emerging technologies in the healthcare sector, including tech-led remote healthcare solutions, patient care using mixed reality, and medical education and training.

The year-long collaboration agreement includes the development of any solution by MUHS or any of its chosen partner(s) under the innovation lab. Microsoft will provide the tools and technologies required by MUHS to build applications in relation to the project. This includes Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, DevOps, collaboration suite, blockchain, IoT, analytics, AI, ML, AR, VR and Mixed Reality.

The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as per which MUHS and Microsoft will explore tech solutions using HoloLens 2 to improve healthcare delivery, mixed reality solutions for proctoring doctor and building training content for doctors, nurses, and staff through mixed reality.

MUHS VC, Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd) said, “MUHS is on a pathway of a new vision and new vistas. In this regard, we are happy to collaborate with Microsoft using mixed reality to reach the unreached. We stand by our commitments towards Digital Health as a way forward aligning with the nation’s Digital India policy.”

Rubén Caballero, CVP, Mixed Reality, Microsoft said, “We are excited to work with an innovative institution like Maharashtra University of Health Science, Nashik, to expand access to healthcare services and medical education using mixed reality technologies, including HoloLens 2. We are proud to come together to help address underserved communities and expand access to healthcare to every part of India.”

first published:July 21, 2022, 18:18 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 18:23 IST